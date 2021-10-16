Punjab Boys Badminton Team Clinch Gold Medal In Inter-Provincial Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab's U-17 Boys badminton team edged out strong Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side by a narrow margin of 3-2 and won gold medal in the Inter-Provincial Male Under-17 and Female Under-16 Badminton Tournament on Saturday.
Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has congratulated Punjab's U-17 Boys badminton team for demonstrating excellent performance and winning gold medal in the event.
Following are the results of the matches.
U-17 Boys badminton first singles match: M Ibrahim (Pjb) beat Zahid (KP) by 21-14 and 21-13.
First doubles match: Saad and Amir (Pjb) beat Umer Jahangir and Mahad (KP) 21-14 and 21-12.
Second singles match: Umer Jahangir (KP) beat Saad (Pjb) 21-19, 21-17 and 21-19.
Second doubles match: Zahid, partner (KP) beat Zain Bajwa and Mahad (Pjb) by 21-8 and 21-11.
Third singles match:Ammar Janjua (Pjb) beat Taimoor (KP) by 19-21, 26-24 and 22-20.