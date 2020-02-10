Punjab Chief Minister congratulates bowler Naseem Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday congratulated bowler Naseem Shah over becoming the youngest player to take Test hat-trick

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday congratulated bowler Naseem Shah over becoming the youngest player to take Test hat-trick.

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister said that it was an honour for the country as well as the youngest bowler.

He said that Naseem Shah exhibited his best abilities and played an important role in Pak victory in the Test match. He was hopeful that the bowler would achieve many more successes in future.