UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Felicitates Cricket Team Over Winning First T20 Match

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

Punjab Chief Minister felicitates cricket team over winning first T20 match

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team over winning the first T20 match against Bangladesh

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team over winning the first T20 match against Bangladesh.

He said that Pakistan cricket team has won the hearts of Pakistanis by exhibiting outstanding performance.

He said that Pakistani players displayed the best teamwork. Excellent batting of Shoaib Malik played an important role in this victory.

He said that Pakistani players exhibited their best abilities in every field. Spectators enjoyed cricket in a peaceful environment. He expressed the hope that the Pakistani cricket team will exhibit the same performance in the next T20 matches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Chief Minister Bangladesh Punjab Same Shoaib Malik Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.