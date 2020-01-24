Punjab Chief Minister felicitates cricket team over winning first T20 match

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team over winning the first T20 match against Bangladesh

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team over winning the first T20 match against Bangladesh.

He said that Pakistan cricket team has won the hearts of Pakistanis by exhibiting outstanding performance.

He said that Pakistani players displayed the best teamwork. Excellent batting of Shoaib Malik played an important role in this victory.

He said that Pakistani players exhibited their best abilities in every field. Spectators enjoyed cricket in a peaceful environment. He expressed the hope that the Pakistani cricket team will exhibit the same performance in the next T20 matches.