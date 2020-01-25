Punjab Chief Minister felicitates cricket team over T20 series win

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team for winning the second T20 match and the series against Bangladesh

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team for winning the second T20 match and the series against Bangladesh.

He said victory in the second T20 match and series was the result of teamwork and hard work of the players.

He said the players exhibited outstanding performance in the field as Muhammad Hafeez and Babar Azam played their role in the victory.

He also congratulated the management of Pakistan cricket team for the win and expressed the hope that the national cricket team would clean sweep after winning the third T20 match.