Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar greets Pakistani boxer

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem on winning the world ranking fight.

He said that Muhammad Waseem displayed outstanding performance in the ring and defeated his opponent.

He said Muhammad Waseem once again proved that he was a professional and talented boxer, says a handout.

He said, Muhammad Waseem had achieved this success with his hard working and professionalism and laurels for Pakistan. He prayed that may Allah Almighty gave success to Muhammad Waseem in future as well.