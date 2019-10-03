UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Welcomes Sri Lankan Team

Thu 03rd October 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomes Sri Lankan team

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team had restored international cricket in the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team had restored international cricket in the country.

After Karachi, Lahorites would enjoy players live in action, he said and added that every possible step was being taken for the foolproof security of cricket matches and high standard arrangements would be ensured for cricket-lovers inside and outside the stadium.

The spectators would be provided a peaceful and congenial atmosphere, he concluded.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

