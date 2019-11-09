Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitates Muhammad Asif on winning world snooker championship

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday congratulated Muhammad Asif on winning the IBSF (International Billiards & Snooker Federation) World Snooker Championship

The chief minister said that Muhammad Asif exhibited his abilities and expertise besides increasing prestige of the country, adding that the nation was proud of the success of Muhammad Asif.

He said that winning the championship by Muhammad Asif was an honour for Pakistan.

Players like Muhammad Asif were a precious asset of the country, he concluded.