Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thanks Sri Lankan Cricket Team, Management

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:13 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar thanks Sri Lankan cricket team, management

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked Sri Lankan cricket team and its management for playing the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 series in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked Sri Lankan cricket team and its management for playing the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 series in Pakistan.

In a message issued here on Thursday, he said that the cricket lovers fully supported both the teams and revival of international cricket in Pakistan was praiseworthy.

He said that the revival of cricket had given a positive message to the world and everyone was jubilant over the successful holding of the series.

He expressed his satisfaction that discipline and passion of the spectators were amazing adding that peace had been fully restored in Pakistan. He hoped that other foreign cricket teams would also visit Pakistan.

The chief minister also congratulated police, administration and other line departments for making foolproof security arrangements and added that cabinet committee on law and order also performed well.

