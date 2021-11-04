UrduPoint.com

Punjab Clinches Inter-Provincial Boys U-17 Weightlifting Title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab weightlifters, with 107 points, won the Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Weightlifting Tournament at the Nishtar Park sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday.

Punjab players took six gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal during the 3-day competition held under the auspices of Sports board Punjab (SBP).

Sindh boys, who scored 56 points, bagged second position with two silver and four bronze medals. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (55 points) finished third with three silver and four bronze medals while Balochistan (53 points) got 4th place with two gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals.

In the 71kg contest, Punjab's Abdul Razzaq clinched the gold medal, Shahnawaz of Sindh took silver while bronze went to KP's Abdul Samad. Punjab weightlifter Danish Butt dominated the +71kg competition by winning gold medal. The silver medal was won by M Haris of KP while Noel Jhon of Sindh bagged bronze in this event.

Punjab's Abdul Raheem grabbed gold medal in 64kg weight category. Noor Ahmed of Balochistan took silver and Sindh's Shaharyar got bronze medal in this competition.

More Stories From Sports

