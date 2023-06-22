Punjab CM advisor on Sports visits Sialkot

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Sports Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Sialkot on Thursday and inspected the exercises, organised by Rescue-1122 at Upper Chenab Canal near Sahuwala to review the rescue and relief preparations in the wake of expected flood.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan accompanied him during the inspection. They also visited the Sublime Flyover Sports Arena and later chaired a meeting at the DC Complex. District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal and Director Youth Affairs Punjab Sports board Umair Hassan were also present.

Wahab Riaz told the media that instructions had been issued for preparing the Jinnah Stadium ground in two months so that the cricket activities could start there. He said reconstruction project at Jinnah Stadium with Rs2 billion would continue in the next financial year. He said efforts would be made to solve problems being faced regarding new astroturf for the hockey stadium.

He said that approval had been given to hand over the old astroturf to the Hockey Association for laying that at 'Yateem Khana Hockey ground'.

The CM advisor lauded the Sublime Flyover Sports Arena project and said that similar projects would be encouraged in other districts as well. He said that the Punjab government was determined to provide the best sports opportunities to the youth, all possible resources were being used to equip children with the best education and training facilities.

Advisor to the CM Punjab said that on the occasion of Eidul-Azha, provision of the best facilities should be ensured in the markets for sale of sacrificial animals as per the government guidelines.

Earlier, the advisor was given a briefing on security, cleanliness and other administrative issues. He expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the district administration, police and local bodies.