Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says has nominated Mohsin Naqvi as new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday nominated Mohsin Naqvi as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB).

This decision followed the approval of the resignation of Zaka Ashraf from the position of PCB Chairman.

Zaka Ashraf had served as the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee for at least seven months before stepping down last week. He submitted his resignation as Chairman of the Management Committee and Member of the Board of Governors (BoG). In a statement, Ashraf expressed his dedication to the improvement of Pakistan cricket but cited unfavorable working conditions as the reason for his resignation.

He mentioned his inability to work effectively under such circumstances and clarified that the nomination of a new chairman is not within the prime minister's prerogative.

The PCB Management Committee, led by Ashraf, was established in July 2023 for a four-month term by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who utilized his authority as the patron of the PCB.

It is noteworthy that Mohsin Naqvi is currently serving as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.