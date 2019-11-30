UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab College Wins Kabaddi Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:14 PM

Punjab College wins Kabaddi tournament

Punjab College Faisalabad won the final match of Kabaddi Tournament by defeating Superior College Faisalabad by 51-29 points played at Government Degree College Khurarianwala

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab College Faisalabad won the final match of Kabaddi Tournament by defeating Superior College Faisalabad by 51-29 points played at Government Degree College Khurarianwala.

The Kabaddi tournament was held under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad.

While, Govt College Khurarianwala stood third by beating Aspire College in a decisive contest for third position.

Deputy Director College Chaudhry Imdad Ullah witnessed the final competition and distributed prizes and trophies among the winners.

Director sports BISE Roshan Zameer Kalaro and Principal Government Degree College Khurarianwala Chaudhry Aftab Ahmad Chattha were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Punjab Kabaddi Superior BISE Government

Recent Stories

Govt focusing on best medical healthcare for patie ..

2 minutes ago

Owners of 3 illegal mini petrol pumps, LPG station ..

2 minutes ago

London Bridge to Stay Closed for 'Some Time' - May ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Seizes Drug Cache Near Pasni

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh High Commission Celebrates Emergence of ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minsiter Imran Khan Announces Government's P ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.