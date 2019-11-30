Punjab College wins Kabaddi tournament

Punjab College Faisalabad won the final match of Kabaddi Tournament by defeating Superior College Faisalabad by 51-29 points played at Government Degree College Khurarianwala

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab College Faisalabad won the final match of Kabaddi Tournament by defeating Superior College Faisalabad by 51-29 points played at Government Degree College Khurarianwala.

The Kabaddi tournament was held under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad.

While, Govt College Khurarianwala stood third by beating Aspire College in a decisive contest for third position.

Deputy Director College Chaudhry Imdad Ullah witnessed the final competition and distributed prizes and trophies among the winners.

Director sports BISE Roshan Zameer Kalaro and Principal Government Degree College Khurarianwala Chaudhry Aftab Ahmad Chattha were also present on the occasion.