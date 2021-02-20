Punjab College wins Netball competition

Punjab has won the Inter College Girls Netball Completions held under the aegis of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad at Government Girls' College People's Colony

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Punjab has won the Inter College Girls Netball Completions held under the aegis of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad at Government Girls' College People's Colony.

BISE spokesman said on Saturday that Punjab College defeated Government Islamia Girls College in thefinal while Govt Girls College Sammundri got third position in the contest.

Deputy Director College Chaudhry Imdadullah along with Director sports BISE Iffat Manzoor and Principal Government Girls College People Colony Robina Naz witnessed the final event as chief guest and distributed prizes among position holders, he added.