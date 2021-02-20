UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab College Wins Netball Competition

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

Punjab College wins Netball competition

Punjab has won the Inter College Girls Netball Completions held under the aegis of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad at Government Girls' College People's Colony

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Punjab has won the Inter College Girls Netball Completions held under the aegis of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad at Government Girls' College People's Colony.

BISE spokesman said on Saturday that Punjab College defeated Government Islamia Girls College in thefinal while Govt Girls College Sammundri got third position in the contest.

Deputy Director College Chaudhry Imdadullah along with Director sports BISE Iffat Manzoor and Principal Government Girls College People Colony Robina Naz witnessed the final event as chief guest and distributed prizes among position holders, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Education Punjab BISE Event Government

Recent Stories

EBM Celebrates Cricket in Gwadar with Sooper Hai P ..

23 minutes ago

SEWA to establish meteorological station in Centra ..

26 minutes ago

PCB shares pictures of PSL 2021 trophy

40 minutes ago

PTI election stolen in Wazirabad: Shehbaz Gill

1 minute ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

1 minute ago

Russia Wants to Have Good Relations With EU, US Bu ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.