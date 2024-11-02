Open Menu

Punjab Colleges Win Intercollegiate Volleyball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Punjab Colleges win intercollegiate Volleyball Championship

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The final match of the intercollegiate volleyball championship organized by board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi was played between Govt College Satellite Town and Punjab College in which Punjab College beat the opposing team and won the final match.

The championship was held at Government College Rahmatabad in which Government College Rahmatabad, Government College Satellite Town, Divisional Public school and College, Punjab College of Information Technology and Punjab College D9 teams participated.

In the first semi-final of the tournament, Punjab College D9 won against Punjab College of Information Technology and reached the final, while in the second semi-final, Government College Satellite Town defeated Divisional Public School & College and qualified for the final.

In the decisive final match, Punjab College D9 Satellite Town defending the title by defeating Government College Satellite Town easily by 0-3.

Areeb Qasim, Uzair Najeeb, Saad Rabbani and Sufyan Abbasi showed excellent performances from the winning team.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Rawalpindi BISE From Government

Recent Stories

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

14 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

14 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

14 hours ago
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

14 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

14 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

14 hours ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

14 hours ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

14 hours ago
 Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms s ..

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports