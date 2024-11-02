Punjab Colleges Win Intercollegiate Volleyball Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The final match of the intercollegiate volleyball championship organized by board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi was played between Govt College Satellite Town and Punjab College in which Punjab College beat the opposing team and won the final match.
The championship was held at Government College Rahmatabad in which Government College Rahmatabad, Government College Satellite Town, Divisional Public school and College, Punjab College of Information Technology and Punjab College D9 teams participated.
In the first semi-final of the tournament, Punjab College D9 won against Punjab College of Information Technology and reached the final, while in the second semi-final, Government College Satellite Town defeated Divisional Public School & College and qualified for the final.
In the decisive final match, Punjab College D9 Satellite Town defending the title by defeating Government College Satellite Town easily by 0-3.
Areeb Qasim, Uzair Najeeb, Saad Rabbani and Sufyan Abbasi showed excellent performances from the winning team.
