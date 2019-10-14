Punjab contingent of 450 members to feature in National Games: Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said Punjab's 450-member contingent will feature in 33rd National Games, scheduled to be staged at Peshawar from October 26 to November 1

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said Punjab 's 450-member contingent will feature in 33rd National Games, scheduled to be staged at Peshawar October 26 to November 1.

He said this while addressing a largely-attended press conference here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, President, Punjab Olympic Association Aamir Jan, Secretary Sports Punjab, Nadeem Mehboob, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Kh, Director Admin JavedChohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sport expressed the hope that the upcoming National Games will prove to be game changer for the future of sports in the country. "We are quite hopeful that Punjab athletes will put up encouraging performances in the National Games," he said.

He thanked the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for granting necessary funds for the preparation of Punjab contingent for the National Games.

Answering a question, Punjab Minister for Sports said: "We got about 200 incomplete sports projects from previous govt and around 150 schemes are in final phases of completion now." President Punjab Olympic Association Aamir Jan, on this occasion also expressed his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for releasing funds for the preparation and participation in National Games. "Punjab players will participate in National Games with full preparation. The players for Punjab teams will be selected purely on merit and there will be no compromise in this regard," he added.

Aamir Jan informed that Punjab contingent will feature in the National Games under the leadership of Punjab Minister for Sports.

Secretary POA Muhammad Khalid Mehmood said that all the sports associations have been invited to participate in the National Games. Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Kh, on this occasion vowed to provide best facilities to members of Punjab contingent during the Games.