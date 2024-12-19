Open Menu

Punjab Crowned Champions As Curtains Fall On Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games

Muhammad Rameez Published December 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Punjab crowned champions as curtains fall on Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 came to an end on Thursday with Punjab securing top spot in the weeklong sporting extravaganza at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

With an unmatched tally of 173 medals, including 78 gold, 53 silver and 42 bronze, Punjab outshone its competitors to reaffirm its dominance in the national sports arena.

Punjab’s athletes delivered stellar performances across various disciplines, leaving their rivals trailing far behind.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) finished second with a remarkable haul of 98 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 38 bronze. Sindh claimed third place with 79 medals, including 16 golds, 28 silver and 35 bronze.

Balochistan followed in fourth with 62 medals, securing 14 gold, 16 silver and 32 bronze.

Both provinces displayed commendable skills and determination, signaling bright futures for their athletes.

Islamabad, the host city demonstrated strong performances in various categories, ending the Games with 56 medals, including 6 gold, 11 silver and 39 bronze. . Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also contributed to the spirit of competition with promising displays of talent. Gilgit-Baltistan earned 2 gold, 2 silver and 18 bronze, totalling 22 medals. AJk clinched 26 medals, including 1 gold, 5 silver and 20 bronze.

The Quaid-e-Azam Games with 516 medals awarded across numerous events, stood as a testament to Pakistan’s rich athletic talent and the spirit of unity among its provinces.

APP/msr-kah

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gold Silver Bronze Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

3 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

14 minutes ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

15 minutes ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

30 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

30 minutes ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

55 minutes ago
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

1 hour ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

1 hour ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

1 hour ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports