Punjab crowned champions as curtains fall on Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 came to an end on Thursday with Punjab securing top spot in the weeklong sporting extravaganza at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

With an unmatched tally of 173 medals, including 78 gold, 53 silver and 42 bronze, Punjab outshone its competitors to reaffirm its dominance in the national sports arena.

Punjab’s athletes delivered stellar performances across various disciplines, leaving their rivals trailing far behind.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) finished second with a remarkable haul of 98 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 38 bronze. Sindh claimed third place with 79 medals, including 16 golds, 28 silver and 35 bronze.

Balochistan followed in fourth with 62 medals, securing 14 gold, 16 silver and 32 bronze.

Both provinces displayed commendable skills and determination, signaling bright futures for their athletes.

Islamabad, the host city demonstrated strong performances in various categories, ending the Games with 56 medals, including 6 gold, 11 silver and 39 bronze. . Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also contributed to the spirit of competition with promising displays of talent. Gilgit-Baltistan earned 2 gold, 2 silver and 18 bronze, totalling 22 medals. AJk clinched 26 medals, including 1 gold, 5 silver and 20 bronze.

The Quaid-e-Azam Games with 516 medals awarded across numerous events, stood as a testament to Pakistan’s rich athletic talent and the spirit of unity among its provinces.

APP/msr-kah