Punjab Crowned Champions As Curtains Fall On Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games
Muhammad Rameez Published December 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 came to an end on Thursday with Punjab securing top spot in the weeklong sporting extravaganza at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.
With an unmatched tally of 173 medals, including 78 gold, 53 silver and 42 bronze, Punjab outshone its competitors to reaffirm its dominance in the national sports arena.
Punjab’s athletes delivered stellar performances across various disciplines, leaving their rivals trailing far behind.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) finished second with a remarkable haul of 98 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 38 bronze. Sindh claimed third place with 79 medals, including 16 golds, 28 silver and 35 bronze.
Balochistan followed in fourth with 62 medals, securing 14 gold, 16 silver and 32 bronze. Both provinces displayed commendable skills and determination, signaling bright futures for their athletes.
Islamabad, the host city demonstrated strong performances in various categories, ending the Games with 56 medals, including 6 gold, 11 silver and 39 bronze. . Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also contributed to the spirit of competition with promising displays of talent. Gilgit-Baltistan earned 2 gold, 2 silver and 18 bronze, totalling 22 medals.
AJk clinched 26 medals, including 1 gold, 5 silver and 20 bronze.
The Quaid-e-Azam Games with 516 medals awarded across numerous events, stood as a testament to Pakistan’s rich athletic talent and the spirit of unity among its provinces.
Meanwhile, a vibrant closing ceremony was held at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex. Besides others, the ceremony was attended by Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Nadeem Irshad Kiani and Director General Pakistan Sports board Yasir Pirzada.
Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Secretary IPC expressed gratitude to all participants and organizers, highlighting the importance of the Games in fostering national unity and promoting sports across the country.
“These Games are being held after a gap of seven years, and I am delighted to see the enthusiasm and passion of the young athletes,” he remarked.
He announced that the National Games would take place in Karachi next year and emphasized the need to hold the Quaid-e-Azam Games annually.
Kiani urged stakeholders to take proactive measures to encourage youth participation in sports. “We must come forward to promote sports and strengthen national cohesion. The upcoming South Asian Games will also provide an excellent opportunity for our athletes to shine on an international stage,” he added.
The closing ceremony concluded with the distribution of trophies and shields among the winning teams by the chief guest. A musical programne followed, celebrating the spirit of the Games and the talent of young athletes.
