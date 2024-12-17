Punjab Dominates As Day 4 Wraps Up With 313 Medals Awarded
Muhammad Rameez Published December 17, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The day 4 of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games concluded with fierce competition and a celebratory spirit at the Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad on late Monday.
Athletes from across the country continued to deliver thrilling performances, with Punjab maintaining its stronghold at the top of the medals table.
By the end of Day 4, a total of 313 medals were distributed among participating units, including 92 gold, 92 silver, and 129 bronze.
Leading the standings with an impressive total of 116 medals, Punjab secured 53 gold, 40 silver and 23 bronze medals, demonstrating dominance across multiple disciplines.
Balochistan emerged as a strong contender, claiming 12 gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze medals, totaling 39 medals.
Sindh stood firm in third place, earning 11 gold, 13 silver and 19 bronze medals for a total of 43 medals.
With consistent performances, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collected 10 gold, 17 silver and 24 bronze medals, reaching a total of 51 medals.
The host city Islamabad shone with 5 gold, 6 silver and 26 bronze medals, accumulating a total of 37 medals.
Azad Jammu & Kashmir displayed grit and determination, earning 1 gold, 4 silver and 12 bronze medals, totaling 17
medals.
Although gold eluded them, Gilgit-Baltistan’s athletes secured 2 silver and 8 bronze medals, reaching a total of 10 medals.
Pakistan Sports board spokesman commended the spirit of competition and unity on display. “These games have showcased immense talent and potential across all regions. It’s heartening to see every province competing passionately,” said the spokesman.
With the final days of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games approaching, the excitement continues to build. While Punjab remains the leader, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan are pushing hard to secure additional medals.
APP/msr-kah
