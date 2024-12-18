Punjab dominates hockey competitions at Quaid-e-Azam

The hockey competitions of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 concluded at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad with Punjab asserting its supremacy in a display of unparalleled skill and teamwork

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The hockey competitions of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 concluded at the Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad with Punjab asserting its supremacy in a display of unparalleled skill and teamwork.

Punjab’s impressive performance saw them take home two gold medals.

Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) shared the silver medal honours.

The bronze medals were claimed by Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

With six medals distributed among the teams, Punjab stood tall at the top of the medal tally, reinforcing its reputation as a powerhouse in hockey.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony that recognized the outstanding performances of the athletes.