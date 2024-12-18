Open Menu

Punjab Emerge Table Tennis Powerhouse At Quaid-e-Azam Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab emerged as the clear table tennis powerhouse at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games on Wednesday, sweeping gold medals in both the men’s and women’s singles' finals at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

In the men’s singles final, Punjab’s Ata Ul Manan delivered an impeccable performance, clinching the gold medal and solidifying his province’s supremacy in the event. Usman Ahmed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) put up a strong fight but settled for silver. The bronze medal was shared by Punjab’s Taha Bilal and Zain Pervaiz, adding further accolades to Punjab’s medal tally.

The women’s singles final was equally exciting as Punjab’s Kalsoom Khan showcased her skill and determination to secure the gold medal. Hooria Hamim of KPK earned silver medal after a valiant effort. Sindh’s Sara Danish and Bushra Anwar both claimed bronze medals, highlighting the competitive spirit among the provinces.

The table tennis finals captivated the audience with athletes demonstrating extraordinary talent and sportsmanship.

The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games continue to provide a platform for emerging talent, fostering unity and excellence in sports across Pakistan.

