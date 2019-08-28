Punjab Excise Minister calls on DG,SBP

Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at his office here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at his office here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Promotion of sports in the province was thoroughly discussed during the meeting between Punjab Minister for Excise, and DG Sports Punjab.

After the meeting, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad and Adnan Arshad Aulakh also visited State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex and witnessed various sections of this modern facility.

DG Sports Punjab informed the Minister that Sports board Punjab has organized several sports championships with the collaboration of different sports associations in recent past. "We will continue to hold sports events across the province in future to trace talented male and female players from grassroots level," he added.

Punjab Minister for Excise appreciated the efforts of DG Sports Punjab for holding Chief Minister Punjab National Men and Women Karate Championship quite successfully at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.