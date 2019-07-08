UrduPoint.com
Punjab Futsal C'ship From July 19

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:58 PM

Punjab Futsal C'ship from July 19

Punjab Futsal Championship will be held in Sargodha from July 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Futsal Championship will be held in Sargodha from July 19.

According to Pakistan Futsal Federation Secretary Adnan Sami, a total of 9 teams from Punjab will be featuring in the said championship.

"The teams include Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur," he said.

He said the championship would continue till July 21 and the winners will be awarded trophies and medals.

