ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Futsal Championship will be held in Sargodha from July 19.

According to Pakistan Futsal Federation Secretary Adnan Sami, a total of 9 teams from Punjab will be featuring in the said championship.

"The teams include Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur," he said.

He said the championship would continue till July 21 and the winners will be awarded trophies and medals.