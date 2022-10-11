Punjab Games from October 25-27 at Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Olympic Association is organizing the 73rd Punjab Games here from October 24 to 27 at different venues.

The four day event is being organised with the collaboration of Sports board, said a spokesman of Punjab Olympic Association while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said in order to foster brotherhood and unity invitations have also been sent to Balochistan Olympic Association, Khyber Pakhtoonkhaw Olympic Association, Sindh Olympic Association & Gilgit Baltistan for participation of their athletes in individual Games.

Following events will be contested,Archery, athletics,badminton, baseball, basketball, boxing. Cycling, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey, ju-Justus, judo, kabaddi, karate, kickboxing, tennis,Pententhalon, roller sports, rugby , squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.