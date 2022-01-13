Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among youth: minister

Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab Thursday released the logo and promo of 73rd Punjab Games which will be organised here at different venues from January 24 to 27, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the logo and promo of 73rd Punjab Games would create great amount of passion among the young generation

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab Thursday released the logo and promo of 73rd Punjab Games which will be organised here at different venues from January 24 to 27, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the logo and promo of 73rd Punjab Games would create great amount of passion among the young generation.

"The Punjab Games is an ideal platform for budding athletes of different games to express their potential in a competitive environment".

The Punjab sports minister said the Punjab sports ministry was promoting sports culture across the province in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "We are bringing to the fore fresh sports talent from all parts of the province through our regular sports events. Our sports fields are open for all talented youngsters of the province. They should come forward and show their hidden sports abilities," he added.