Punjab Games position winners from Bahawalpur Division awarded prizes by Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar distributed the prizes to the players and athletes of Bahawalpur Division at his office on Monday.

These players and athletes had got prominent positions at the provincial level in the Punjab Games 2022.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the government is using all resources to attract the young generation towards sports.

Raja Jahangir distributed cash prizes and certificates to the players who secured positions in 36 different competitions.

Sportsmen of the Bahawalpur division won 6 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals in various provincial-level sports competitions.

A total cash prize of Rs.2,45,000 was given to these players.