UrduPoint.com

Punjab Girls Volleyball Team Beat KPK In Semifinal Of Inter-Provincial Championship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:35 PM

Punjab girls volleyball team beat KPK in semifinal of Inter-Provincial Championship

Showing excellent performance Punjab's U-16 girls volleyball team defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by 3-1 in the semifinal of Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball Championship in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Showing excellent performance Punjab's U-16 girls volleyball team defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by 3-1 in the semifinal of Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball Championship in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to team manager Waheed Babar, Punjab's U-16 girls volleyball team won their semifinal match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by a score of 25-9, 17-25, 25-14 and 25-9. Punjab's U-16 girls' volleyball team will face AJK in the final on Dec 18 (Saturday).

On the other hand, Punjab's Under-17 Boys team lost their semifinal match against AJK.

Earlier on the first day, Punjab's Under-16 Girls Volleyball team defeated Sindh to reach the semifinal of the grand event. Similarly, Punjab's Under-17 Boys also trounced the same opponents by 3-0 in their opening match of the Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball Championship.

Director General sports Punjab Javed Chohan congratulated Punjab's U-16 girls volleyball team on reaching the final of Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball Championship. He urged the Punjab girls to continue their sequence of excellent performance in the final of the event against AJK.

