Punjab Golf Association Embarks On Series Of Golf Camps

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Golf Association (PGA) has embarked on golf activity whereby a series of golf camps will be activated for young golfers.

This vision was conceived by President ,PGA ,Lt Gen Abdul Aziz and the PGA Executive Committee Members and now the execution phase started at the Punjab Golf Association Golf academy at Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club here on Tuesday.

In the first phase 31 students stand selected after golf trials and these picked ones will undergo training sessions steered and overseen by six capable coaches. Students have been organized into three groups with two coaches to oversee each group. As for the students they are divided into Category A representing the ones who have already acquired good golf playing skills and need refinement while Category B comprises of Boys with intermediate skills and entail blooming and blossoming. And there is Category C comprising of girls with good and intermediate golfing skills. Fourteen students fall in category A, six in Category B and nine girls in Category C.

Training Sessions will include training on the driving range, training on the golf course and also there is the Simulator Training. To augment knowledge of golf rules, Golf Rules Classes will be an essential feature.

At the launch of the PGA Summer Camp by Kashif Bhatti, General Manager of PGA, it was spelled out that aim of this exercise is to promote sports culture and to attract youngsters to this wonderful game.

The best boys and girls will undergo extensive advanced training to be groomed into players who can perform on the international fronts. Other incentives are in place and these include honorarium for golfers under training and cash prizes for those who emerge as top performers in a two days tournament to be held in early August, when the training concludes.

The Summer Camp launching was attended by Haroon Shafiq ,Hamid Asadullah ,Minaa Zainab and many parents.

This elite program aims at creating immense interest in golf and luring the talented ones to this game and inspiring them to achieve recognition as champions as they develop and mature into players of class.

Training program on the driving range and golf course will mainly consist of such elements as technique, personality development, mental strength, physique and knowledge of equipment.

The training ladder is expected to be learner friendly and the young ones are going to really get allured and magnetized.

