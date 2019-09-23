Punjab Golf Champion Title 2019 for Matloob Ahmed

Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison Golf Club was successful in restraining his fellow competitors including the mighty ones like Mohammad Shabbir and Mohammad Munir from posing any threat to his victory march in the final round of Punjab Golf Championship here on Monday Pakistan Air Force Sky View golf club

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison Golf Club was successful in restraining his fellow competitors including the mighty ones like Mohammad Shabbir and Mohammad Munir from posing any threat to his victory march in the final round of Punjab Golf Championship here on Monday Pakistan Air Force Sky View golf club.

Matloob countered the challenge of other top notch of the country by displaying high quality golf coupled with precision and accuracy. A victory of this prestige and honor and lucrative in terms of money is not something new for him but in the process he does leave behind many champions in torment and agony.

And the most affected one was the classy and dominant Shabbir who played superb golf in all the three rounds, even emerged as a leader on the first day ,but in the ultimate reckoning had to concede victory to the phenomenal and predominant Matloob and the margin of defeat for Shabbir was four strokes.Over the three rounds Matloob had scores of 66,65 and 69 and a total aggregate of 200,sixteen under par while the runners up M.Shabbir had rounds of 65,69 and 70 and a total of 204,twelve under par.

Ending up in third position was Jafal Hussain of Lahore Gymkhana who managed to get noticed as a forceful golf professional with under par rounds on all three days of the championship.With a score of 69 on the first day and complemented by scores of a majestic 67 in the second round and a steady 70 on the final day ,Jafal secured the third slot in this open championship where his fellow competitors will now be feeling overawed with his professional talent in the matches to follow.With this kind of performance ,he made quite a few top Names of the national golf circuit look ordinary.

The top position attainers:Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison)66+65+69=200;Shabbir(Islamabad)65+69+70=204;Jafal Hussain(Lahore Gymkhana)68+67+70=205;M.Arif(Defence Raya)71 +67+70=208;Munir (Rawalpindi)70+70+71=211;Talib Hussain(Islamabad)71+70+70=211;Ahmed Baig(PAF,Islamabad)74+69+68=211;Irfan Mehmood(Rawalpindi)75+70+68=213;Anser Mehmood(Margala)76+69+68=213;Khalid Khan(Peshawar)75+68+71=214.

In the amateurs section Zohaib Asif of DHA,Karachi won the first gross with scores of 74,74 and 69 and an aggregate of 217. CPL Tech of PAF,Islamabad came second with scores of 75,72 and 75 and a total for three days of 222.Jaffar Masih of PAF Skyview was third in this category.

Top position in Ladies section was won by Aania Farooq Syed of Airmen Golf Club with Zahida Durrani (Garrison,Lahore) as the runners up. Suneyah Osama (PAF Skyview) came third..Aania Farooq dominated the ladies section with a stunning display of classy golf .Her scores for the two rounds were gross 76 on the first day and gross 73 in the second round. Other results;Senior Professionals;Mohammad Akram(1st);Maqbool Ahmed(2nd);Asghar Ali, Ghaffar Ahmed,M.Javed,Ghulam Nabi(all third);Junior Professionals;Asad Khan(1st);Abdul Wadood(2nd);M.Saqib(3rd);Senior Amateurs;Col Rustam Ali Piracha(1st gross);Lt Col Asif Mehdi(2nd gross);Asad Khan(3rd gross);Rashad Akbar(1st net);A.Haseeb(2nd net);Maj Shahid Arshed(3rd net);Amateurs;Ziaraf(1st net);Omer Khawar Khawaja(2nd net);Moazzam Khan(3rd net);Ladies;Hamna Amjad(1st net);Syeda Imam Ali Shah(2nd net);Rubina Nasir(3rd net);The Invitational was won by Air Marshal Asim Zaheer.

At the conclusion of the Punjab Open Golf Championship,the prizes were awarded to the performers by Air Marshal Asim Zaheer,Vice Chief of Air Staff in a ceremony attended by Air Marshal Jawad, Air Commodore(rtd)Tariq ,participating golfers and golfing families.In his address to the golfers Air Marshal Asim announced a cash reward of Rupees one million for the caddies and golf course staff. He also shared that PAF is setting up a center of excellence in Karachi for golf course maintenance machinery to ease the woes of golf courses in Pakistan. He also announced that a caddy centre will be set up in Peshawar to groom the caddies who are an essential feature of any golfing activity.