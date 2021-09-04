UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Announces Rs 2.5m Reward For Athlete Haider Ali

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 03:22 PM

Punjab govt announces Rs 2.5m reward for athlete Haider Ali

Haider Ali made history by winning the first gold medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) Punjab Minister for sports Rai Taimoor Khan on Saturday announced reward of Rs2.5 million for Pakistani gold medalist in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Haider Ali.

The Punjab Government decided to honor Haider in a grand ceremony which will also be attended by Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Khan said that CM Punjab will give the prize money to Haider by himself.

“Haider has made all of us really proud. We will honor him in a huge ceremony and CM will give him the cash prize,” the Sports Minister said in a statement.

The silver medal was bagged by Ukraine’s Zhabnyak with a 52.43 meters throw, while Brazilian Teixeira de Souza won bronze with a 51.86 throw.

It may be mentioned here that Haider has become the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games. In the Men’s Discus Throw competition of Paralympic Games 2020, Haider threw a 55.26 meters throw in his fifth attempt out of the total six which is also his personal best.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Tokyo Money May 2020 Gold Silver Bronze All Best Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE announces 984 new COVID-19 cases, 1,475 recove ..

UAE announces 984 new COVID-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

4 seconds ago
 APHC pays gratitude to Pakistan for its solidarity ..

APHC pays gratitude to Pakistan for its solidarity with IIOJK people

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescued 3404 people during August

Rescue 1122 rescued 3404 people during August

3 minutes ago
 Opposition is cluster of vested interests only: Na ..

Opposition is cluster of vested interests only: Nadeem Qureshi

3 minutes ago
 Elections in Cantonment Boards: PTI's petition for ..

Elections in Cantonment Boards: PTI's petition for deploy of army rejected

15 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Sharif spent entire budget of Punjab on on ..

Shahbaz Sharif spent entire budget of Punjab on one city for kickbacks: Gill

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.