Punjab Govt. directs identification of state land for sports activities

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab government has directed Commissioner Multan to identify state land for sports activities in the district.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood while chairing a meeting to promote sports activities in the area, asked the deputy commissioner to constitute a committee consisting on members from revenue and sports departments including representation from local players.

He informed that three sports schemes at a cost of Rs 110 million and a hockey stadium scheme costing Rs 245 million were part of Annual Development Program (ADP).

Similarly, 12 ongoing sports schemes across the division were also included in the ADP.

Later, Commissioner Multan division and Secretary education Dr Ihteesham Anwar paid visit to the schools and considered upgradation of sports grounds and activation of co-curricular activities.

Secretary Education said that they were considering to open the grounds alongside the roads for public in evening time.