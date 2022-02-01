UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Finalizes Security Plan For Upcoming PSL Matches

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Punjab govt finalizes security plan for upcoming PSL matches

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja says that PSL players and officials have been given the status of state guests

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja on Tuesday finalised security plan for upcoming PSL events.

He has given approval while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at Civil Secretariat today. Provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimur Bhatti, senior civil and police officers participated were present there in the meeting.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said that PSL players and officials were given the status of state guests. "Lahore district administration and police will hold a full rehearsal on February 4 and 6", said Raja Basharat.

He directed that CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas should be fully operational during the PSL. "Necessary changes should be made keeping in view the plan of previous PSL events" directed the chair. He said that PSL security plan will be enforced in Lahore from February 7. The meeting also approved special powers to special price magistrates. Basharat Raja directed that all price magistrates should ensure implementation of government price lists. He said that Deputy Commissioners should regularly monitor the performance of price magistrates.

