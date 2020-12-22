UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Is Taking Measures For Bright Future Of Youth: , Special Assistant To CM Punjab

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Punjab govt is taking measures for bright future of youth: , Special Assistant to CM Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Umer Farooq presided over an important meeting regarding E-Rozgar Scheme/Programme at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director General Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Sajid Latif and other officials also attended the meeting. Director General PITB Sajid Latif gave a detailed briefing about the programme via multimedia.

Addressing the meeting, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Sports said that the government has formulated a comprehensive programme for the well-being of youth through which plenty of employment opportunities would be provided to them.

He said the Punjab government, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is taking important measures for the bright future of youth.

"Our talented youth must exploit the E-Rozgar Programme and decide their future as per their abilities".

Director Admin Javed Chohan, on this occasion said the basic purpose of E-Rozgar Programme is to facilitate the educated youth of the province and make them useful citizens. "Valuable guidance is being provided to youth through this scheme. There is complete detail of different courses in this programme and our youngsters can take full advantage of this programme from their homes," he added.

"Our country has excellent talent in the IT sector and this programme is not only providing a platformto youth to express their skills but also creating massive employment opportunities for them".

