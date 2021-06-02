UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Permits Opening Of Swimming Pools , DG, SBP

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Punjab govt permits opening of swimming pools , DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that Punjab Government has permitted opening of swimming pools and holding water sports events at a limited level under COVID-19 SOPs after decline in coronavirus pandemic.

He said here on Wednesday that swimming pools are being opened and water sports events will be organized in Lahore, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Layyah, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot till June 15 as per the directions of Punjab govt.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh directed the concerned officers that swimming poolswill be utilized 50 per cent with strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs at the venues of water sports events.

