Punjab Govt Providing All Possible Resource For Sports Promotion

Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:26 PM

Punjab Govt providing all possible resource for sports promotion

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar here on Wednesday expressed that Punjab government providing all possible resources for the promotion of sports across the province

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar here on Wednesday expressed that Punjab government providing all possible resources for the promotion of sports across the province.

He said that Ghakhar sports arena project had completed with the cost of Rs 360 million which was a great gift from Punjab government to the people of area.

He underlined that through these types of projects local talent would be explored and best players will come forward through these facilities.

The DG also reviewed the on-going projects and issued the directives to use standard material in construction ensured the transparency of funds.

Divisional sports officer said that all projects would be completed in their stipulated time.

\378

