Punjab Govt Striving For Cause Of Sports: Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Tuesday that the Punjab government and Sports Board Punjab, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, were striving to promote sports culture throughout the province

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said: "Sports Board Punjab under the leadership of its Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh was organising regular sports competitions to provide sufficient opportunities to talented youth of the Punjab," he said adding "The SBP recently organised power lifting, karate, mat-wrestling, archery, boxing, snooker, swimming and several other sports events.

" The minister said the SBP was also going to organise one-month coaching and training camps of six games in different cities of the province. "Apart from this activity, we will hold more sports championships in near future," he added..

"All the male and female players of the province will get equal chance to show their talent in these events. We were organising these sports competitions to nurture the talent of young players belonging to far flung areas of the province," he said.

