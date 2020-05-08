UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt To Acknowledge Services Of 1954 Asian Games Gold Medal Winner Wrestler

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:03 PM

Punjab Govt to acknowledge services of 1954 Asian Games gold medal winner wrestler

Sports Board Punjab has decided to acknowledge the valuable services of great wrestler Deen Muhammad, who annexed gold medal in 1954 Asian Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab has decided to acknowledge the valuable services of great wrestler Deen Muhammad, who annexed gold medal in 1954 Asian Games.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Friday that those players who clinched medals in international sports competitions are our real heroes.

"Veteran wrestler Deen Muhammad rendered great services for the country in the field of wrestling and that's why we have decided to place his portrait in the Sports Board Punjab Wall of Fame. Punjab government pays great tributes to the veteran wrestler Deen Muhammad in recognition of his valuable achievements," he added.

Taimoor Khan Bhatti said wrestling is Punjab's traditional game. "Pakistan has produced several world class wrestlers who have won laurels in international competitions in the past".

He further said Punjab govt is taking effective measures for the growth of wrestling.

"Sports Board Punjab will extend every possible assistance to Deen Muhammad. Efforts are underway on media strategy to make our young generation aware of invaluable achievements of past heroes," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Young Gold Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

4 minutes ago

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

29 minutes ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

29 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 41,000 additional COV ..

36 minutes ago

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of mother of Senator ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.