Punjab govt working on comprehensive programme to provide sports facilities: secretary

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta has said the Punjab government is working on a comprehensive programme to provide sports facilities for the youth of remote areas, under which various sports grounds and stadiums are being constructed.

He said this while addressing a review meeting of ongoing sports schemes in Sahiwal division here at the Commissioner's office on Wednesday. Commissioner Sahiwal division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmad Dogar, Divisional Sports Officer Faisal Ameer Ahmed Khan and District Sports Officer Mian Nisarul Haq and Tehsil Sports Officers also attended the meeting.

Ehsan Bhutta said development work was under way on 11 projects with an amount of Rs 71 crore, 78 lakh in Sahiwal Division. The laying of synthetic athletics track at Zafar Ali Stadium will be completed by June 2023 at a cost of Rs 21 crore 40 lakh, he added.

He also agreed to the construction of two squash courts adjacent to Zafar Ali Stadium on the request of Commissioner Sahiwal Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

Secretary Sports Punjab said the work will also start soon on the repair of Sahiwal Gymnasium with the cost of Rs 5 crore, 48 lakh while Rs 2 crore, 87 lakh is being spent on the construction of the new kabaddi stadium. He expressed his displeasure over the delay in the construction of the sports complex in Chicha Watni and directed to speed up the work.

He also inspected the under-construction athletics track and directed that the standard of construction work should be maintained in any case. "The completion of this track would greatly help in the promotion of athletics in Sahiwal Division and players will get modern facilities for training".

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Sahiwal Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that sports play an important role in the physical and mental development of the young generation, therefore organizing more sports competitions is the need of the hour.