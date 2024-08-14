Open Menu

Punjab Grab Independence Day Basketball Titles

Muhammad Rameez Published August 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Punjab grab Independence Day Basketball titles

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Punjab emerged victorious in both men's and women's categories of the Independence Day Inter-Provincial Basketball Championship, organized by the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Wednesday.

The closing ceremony of the five-day championship was graced by Federal Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Nadeem Irshad Kayani and Director General of the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Yasir Pirzada as chief guests. The event was held under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA). Also in attendance were President of the Pakistan Basketball Federation Brig. (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor, Secretary General Khalid Bashir, Senior Vice President Imtiaz Rafi Butt, President of the Federal Basketball Association Ejaz Rafi Butt, Secretary General Ouj e Zahoor, Azam Dar, and other distinguished personalities.

In the men's final, Punjab claimed the title after a hard-fought victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), securing a win with a score of 69-68 points. Abdullah scored 22 and Muhammad Taimour scored 15 points for winning side while Umer Khan scored 15 points for KP.

Meanwhile, Islamabad A secured third place by defeating Islamabad B in a closely contested match, 67-62.

On the women’s side, Punjab dominated the finals, overwhelming Islamabad A with a commanding 64-17 victory. Ayman Ali and Sana were standout performers, contributing 16 and 12 points respectively to Punjab's triumph. In the third-place match, Sindh outplayed Islamabad B, winning 50-29.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Independence Women Event

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

55 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports