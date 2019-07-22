UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Hockey Team To Feature In Surjit Hockey Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 47 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:37 PM

Punjab Hockey team to feature in Surjit Hockey Tournament

Punjab hockey team will feature in the 36th Surjit Hockey Tournament, scheduled to be held from October 10-19 in Jalandhar city of Indian Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab hockey team will feature in the 36th Surjit Hockey Tournament, scheduled to be held from October 10-19 in Jalandhar city of Indian Punjab.

"Punjab Hockey Association has received invitation from the organizers to send its team for the tournament and we have given it a go ahead signal a couple of days ago," a spokesman of Pakistan Hockey Federation told APP on Monday.

According to Surjit Hockey Society, the organizers of the event the gesture to invite a team from Pakistan was a peace initiative to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and the ongoing Kartarpur Corridor proceedings.

"We will send our team 21-member squad � 18 players and three officials for the event. We've requested the Interior Ministry to grant us NOC (No Objection Certificate) and once we get that we will move ahead with our plan," Secretary Punjab Hockey Association, Asif Naz Khokhar told APP.

He said that participation of Punjab's team in the tournament was not a new thing as the Association had been sending its outfit for in it in the past also. "We've been sending our team for this event in the past also. In 2015, our team emerged victorious in it," he added.

He said that a team from India's Punjab had also been visiting Pakistan frequently and playing friendly matches with Punjab Hockey's team there. "We've very cordial relations with the management of Punjab Indian hockey. We keep on hosting each other's players and entertain them in the best possible way."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hockey Interior Ministry Punjab Noc October 2015 Event From Best Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy's Party Winning Ukrainian Elections With ..

47 seconds ago

Mascots and javelin carriers: Tokyo adds robots to ..

50 seconds ago

Ukrainian Central Election Commission Says Parliam ..

52 seconds ago

PTI leader Shibli Faraz’s important documents st ..

12 minutes ago

Gohar Rasheed claims to be second-hand witness of ..

23 minutes ago

Computer use later in life may prevent cognitive d ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.