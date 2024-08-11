Open Menu

Punjab, Islamabad A Earn Victories In Independence Day Basketball C’ship

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Punjab, Islamabad A earn victories in Independence Day Basketball C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Men´s while Islamabad A and Punjab in Women’s were victorious in the first leg of pool round of Independence Day Inter-Provincial Basketball Championships here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Sunday.

On the first day of the five-day championship mens event, Punjab thrashed Islamabad B with margin of 42 points as Punjab won the match with 89-47 points.

Safiullah scored 26 points, Muhammad Abdullah scored 20 points for winning side while Muhammad Umer and Ahmad Ihsan scored 10, 10 points respectively for Islamabad.

In the second match, KP defeated Islamabad A by in a close encounter by 73-70 point.

Abdul Wahab 23, Umer Khan scored 18 points for KP while Usman Awan scored 20 and Raja Farhan scored 10 points for losing side.

In womens category, Islamabad A defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 51-32 points with the some excellent performance of Asma Khan scored 12 and Maruf Alvi scored 8 points played vital role in Islamabad victory.

In the second match, Punjab defeated Islamabad B by 67 points against 43 points. Ayman Mehmood of Punjab scored 17 points, Khadija Mushtaq scored 14 points for Punjab while Shanzlye Bibi scored 9 points for losing side.

This event is one of the series for the promotion of Basketball organised by under the supervision of Federal Basketball Association (FBBA).

