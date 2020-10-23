UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Jinnah Tour Golf Championship Begins

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Punjab Jinnah tour golf championship begins

The 3rd Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship for second tier golf professionals commenced at the PAF Skyview Golf Course here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The 3rd Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship for second tier golf professionals commenced at the PAF Skyview Golf Course here on Friday.

Conducted by Punjab Golf Association, this competitive event affords an opportunity to upcoming golf professionals who seek elevation to the main professional ranks and thus enhance their earnings through admirable performances in open national golf championships.

The opening day of the event belonged to two skilled ones who made their abilities felt and known by rounds of total excellence. Kasif Masih of Lahore Garrison is one and Azam Chaudry (OGC) another. Through a high quality performance of distinction, Kashif came to the forefront with an impressive round of gross 67, five under par.

And equally adept was his nearest adversary, Azam Chaudry who also had a meritorious score of gross 67.

During the course of the first round these two upcoming golf professionals were flawless and technically impeccable.

Another competitor who came up with an under par round of gross 70 was Mohammad Akhter of Islamabad. Noticeable was the fluency in his swing and appears to be a diligent and capable one.

Three others with similar under par rounds of gross 71 are Syed Raza Ali of PAF Skyview, Haseeb ur Rehman of Islamabad and Aadil Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana.

Placed at a score of 72 are Syed Bilal, Shahid Hanif and Haroon Ishaq.

The cut will be placed at the end of the second round (Saturday) and only the top 40 position holders will play the final round on October 25.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Punjab October Event Top

Recent Stories

Baitul Mal MD inaugurates digital facilitation cen ..

1 minute ago

Trump moves to end Sudan terror listing

1 minute ago

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

1 minute ago

No plan to lay off employees: MD PTV

1 minute ago

Sam Bennett wins Vuelta stage 4 as Roglic keeps ov ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to transform healthcare system : J ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.