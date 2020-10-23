Punjab Jinnah tour golf championship begins

The 3rd Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship for second tier golf professionals commenced at the PAF Skyview Golf Course here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The 3rd Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship for second tier golf professionals commenced at the PAF Skyview Golf Course here on Friday.

Conducted by Punjab Golf Association, this competitive event affords an opportunity to upcoming golf professionals who seek elevation to the main professional ranks and thus enhance their earnings through admirable performances in open national golf championships.

The opening day of the event belonged to two skilled ones who made their abilities felt and known by rounds of total excellence. Kasif Masih of Lahore Garrison is one and Azam Chaudry (OGC) another. Through a high quality performance of distinction, Kashif came to the forefront with an impressive round of gross 67, five under par.

And equally adept was his nearest adversary, Azam Chaudry who also had a meritorious score of gross 67.

During the course of the first round these two upcoming golf professionals were flawless and technically impeccable.

Another competitor who came up with an under par round of gross 70 was Mohammad Akhter of Islamabad. Noticeable was the fluency in his swing and appears to be a diligent and capable one.

Three others with similar under par rounds of gross 71 are Syed Raza Ali of PAF Skyview, Haseeb ur Rehman of Islamabad and Aadil Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana.

Placed at a score of 72 are Syed Bilal, Shahid Hanif and Haroon Ishaq.

The cut will be placed at the end of the second round (Saturday) and only the top 40 position holders will play the final round on October 25.