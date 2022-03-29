Punjab Junior Tennis Championship from Wednesday

The Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will get underway here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah from tomorrow (Wednesday).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will get underway here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah from tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary, the events will be played in different age group categories including boys U-16, girls U-16, boys U-14, boys U-14 doubles, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, U-8 and U-6.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at 5:00 pm, where Rashid Malik will be chief guest and inaugurate the event. Other notables to be present on the occasion will be tennis players, their families and tennis lovers. All the final matches of the championship will be played on April 2 at 4:00 pm here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.