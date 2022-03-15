UrduPoint.com

Punjab Junior Tennis Championship Gets Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2022 | 09:07 PM

The Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament director, inaugurated the event at a colorful opening ceremony, which was also attended by players, their families and tennis lovers.

The matches were also played in the different age categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round.

In the U-18 first round, Asad Zaman beat Abis Rebal 8-0, Amir Mazari beat Hanzla Anwar 8-2, Hunain Younis beat Aoun Raza 8-5. In the boys U-16 first round, Asad Zaman beat Abdur Rehman 8-0. In the U-14 first round, Aalay Husnain beat M Ibrahim Qadir 8-5, Eesa Bilal beat Hamza Ahmad 8-2. In the U-12 first round, Ismail Aftab beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh.

