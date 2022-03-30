Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

The Talat Rafique Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Talat Rafique Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also a tournament organizer, inaugurated the event at the colourful opening ceremony, which was also attended by players, their families and tennis lovers.

The matches were also played in the different age categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round.

In the U-16 first round, Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Hanzala Anwar 8-0 and Arman Kamran beat Eesa Bilal 8-0. In the boys U-14 first round, Eesa Bilal beat Inam Bari 8-3, Aalay Husain beat Hassan Ali 8-0 and Nade e Ali beat Hussain Ali 8-1. In the boys/girls U-12 first round, Fajjar Fayyaz beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 8-4.