UrduPoint.com

Punjab Junior Tennis Championship Gets Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 30, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

The Talat Rafique Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Talat Rafique Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also a tournament organizer, inaugurated the event at the colourful opening ceremony, which was also attended by players, their families and tennis lovers.

The matches were also played in the different age categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round.

In the U-16 first round, Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Hanzala Anwar 8-0 and Arman Kamran beat Eesa Bilal 8-0. In the boys U-14 first round, Eesa Bilal beat Inam Bari 8-3, Aalay Husain beat Hassan Ali 8-0 and Nade e Ali beat Hussain Ali 8-1. In the boys/girls U-12 first round, Fajjar Fayyaz beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 8-4.

Related Topics

Tennis Punjab Rashid Bari Abdur Rehman Event Top Love

Recent Stories

KP Secretary food visits Abbottabad

KP Secretary food visits Abbottabad

38 seconds ago
 Bavaria's Head Says Germany's Early Warning Level ..

Bavaria's Head Says Germany's Early Warning Level Reflects Seriousness of Gas Is ..

39 seconds ago
 Mandokhel files petitions for including new sectio ..

Mandokhel files petitions for including new sections in Sindh House attack case

41 seconds ago
 US Imposes New Sanctions on 1 Individual, 4 Entiti ..

US Imposes New Sanctions on 1 Individual, 4 Entities in Iran - Treasury

44 seconds ago
 Will share letter on 'foreign imported crisis' wit ..

Will share letter on 'foreign imported crisis' with allied parties, media: Prime ..

5 minutes ago
 Entire nation firmly stands with PM: Faisal Javed

Entire nation firmly stands with PM: Faisal Javed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.