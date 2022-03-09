Punjab, KP get victories in kabaddi matches of National Horse and Cattle Show

The exciting kabaddi and volleyball competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show started under the arrangements of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The exciting kabaddi and volleyball competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show started under the arrangements of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The kabaddi matches of National Horse & Cattle Show were played at Punjab Stadium where Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan was the chief guest.

In the opening kabaddi match, Punjab toppled Balochistan by 43-22 while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa outplayed Sindh by a huge margin of 57-28 in the second match of the day.

Director General Sports Punjab said that kabaddi was the traditional game of Punjab.

"The sports crazy people of Punjab liked kabaddi a lot like the game of cricket. The sports events of National Horse & Cattle Show are going on in full swing and the participation of all provinces in sports events reflected true brotherhood and unity among the people of Pakistan," he added.

The volleyball matches of National Horse & Cattle Show were played at NPSC Gymnasium Hall. Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo was the chief guest of the match. Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah was also present on this occasion. The first match was played between Punjab and Balochistan in which Punjab team emerged triumphant by 2-0.