Punjab, KP move in National Table Tennis League finals

Recent Stories
Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
More Stories From Sports
-
FIH Hockey Nations Cup from May 3118 minutes ago
-
Inter-Madrasa Games: Swat qualifies for Football, Cricket and Volleyball finals1 hour ago
-
Inter-Madaris, Persons with Different Abilities Games continue in full swing1 hour ago
-
Prime Minister Youth Talent Handball League begins3 hours ago
-
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England6 hours ago
-
Alcaraz crashes, Sinner hobbles out of Madrid10 hours ago
-
'Cricket reasons' for white-dominated S. Africa T20 World Cup squad10 hours ago
-
LESCO wins All Wapda Inter Unit Kabaddi Tournament20 hours ago
-
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland tours23 hours ago
-
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma24 hours ago
-
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour1 day ago
-
FATA stun Peshawar Blue in Standing Cricket, Hazara secure win in Wheal-Chair Cricket1 day ago