Punjab, KPK cruise into the final of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16 Hockey Tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) cruised into the final of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16 Hockey Tournament being played under the banner of sports board Punjab here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The 3rd and 4th position match of the girls event will be played between Sindh and Balochistan girls hockey teams tomorrow, Friday.

In the Inter-Provincial Boys U-17 Hockey Tournament, Punjab and Sindh teams reached the final of the event whereas the closing ceremony of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16 and Boys U-17 Hockey Tournament will be held at National Hockey Stadium at 3.30pm on Friday.

In U-16 Girls Hockey , Punjab girls' hockey team outplayed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by 13-1 in a one sided affair.

Sharika Sarwar continued her sequence of excellent performances and struck 7 goals, Mehak Rashid and Robaisha Perveen scored two goals each while Maleeha Younis and Saira Younis contributed one goal each for Punjab team.

The only goal of KP was scored by Nida Murad.

In another match, Sindh girls defeated Balochistan by 3-0 margin. Shireen Asif scored two goals while Alisha Khalil netted one goal for the winning team.

In the Inter-Provincial Boys U-17 Hockey Tournament, Punjab and Sindh reached the final of the event. Punjab toppled AJK by 11-0 while Sindh got a walkover against Gilgit Baltistan hockey team.

Punjab's Hassan Shahbaz, Hamza Fayaz and Mohammad Ammad struck two goals each while Mughira Muavia, Mohammad Waseem, Rana Waleed, Ahmed Noor and M Shaheer scored one goal each for the winning team.