Punjab, KPK Dominate Kabaddi Matches At Quaid-e-Azam Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The kabaddi (Asian Style) men’s matches at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games unfolded with standout performances on Wednesday at the Amir Khan Boxing Hall.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) emerged as the dominant outfits, claiming victories in their respective fixtures.

The day began with Match No. 7, where Punjab got a walkover victory against Islamabad.

In Match No. 8, Sindh displayed remarkable teamwork and strategy to defeat Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 72-58, in a high-energy clash that kept the audience engaged throughout.

KPK showcased their supremacy in Match No. 9, overpowering Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with an emphatic 80-27 win. Their commanding performance reflected their tactical precision and athleticism.

Match No. 10 saw KPK continuing their winning streak, defeating Sindh 40-24 in a well contested game. KPK’s agility and strong defence were instrumental in their back-to-back victories.

In the final match of the day, Punjab demonstrated their Kabaddi prowess, crushing Balochistan 55-11.

