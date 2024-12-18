Open Menu

Punjab, KPK Dominate Squash Events At Quaid-e-Azam Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Punjab, KPK dominate squash events at Quaid-e-Azam Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games witnessed exciting squash finals on Wednesday at the Roshan Khan Squash Complex, Islamabad where Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) showcased their dominance in the men’s and women’s events, respectively.

In the men’s individual final, Punjab’s Sakhi Ullah Tareen displayed remarkable skill to clinch the gold medal, while Abdullah Nadeem Butt, also from Punjab secured the silver, cementing Punjab’s top position in the event. KPK’s Ubaidullah earned the bronze medal with a resilient performance.

In the women’s competition, KPK’s Zohra Abdullah emerged as the champion, claiming the gold medal with a commanding display. Sindh’s Damia bagged silver medal, while KPK’s Hira Aqeel added another bronze to her province’s tally.

