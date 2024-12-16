Punjab Leads Medals Tally As Quaid-e-Azam Games Enter Day 3
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games continued with high energy on their third day at the Pakistan Sports Complex, with athletes from across Pakistan competing fiercely for glory.
The event, which kicked off on December 14, has provided a chance to the youth to showcase their talent in different sport disciplines.
Punjab remains at the top of the leaderboard with a staggering 77 medals, including 35 gold, 29 silver and 13 bronze.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has secured the second position on the points table, courtesy of their 5 gold, 9 silver and as many bronze medals, for a total of 23.
Islamabad follows in third place with 5 gold, 5 silver and 21 bronze medals, totalling 31.
Balochistan and Sindh are in the middle of the standings with 16 and 18 medals, respectively.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan continue to trail. AJK has won 1 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals (7 total), while Gilgit-Baltistan has managed 4 bronze medals.
The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, set to conclude on December 19, are not just a competition but also a platform to promote unity through sports and encourage emerging talent. As the games head toward their climax, Punjab appears poised to maintain its commanding lead, while other regions will push for strong finishes in the final days.
